How to Fix Formula 1, According to a Former F1 Racer

For many, Formula 1 racing has long been broken. Stefan Johansson, the 1980s F1 legend and always-outspoken Swede, has ideas to fix it. He published a lengthy, detailed article recently—what he calls a manifesto—explaining exactly what he would do to make F1 exciting, enticing and competitive again. Our Marshall Pruett spoke with Johansson about what, exactly, F1 can do to save itself.

Stefan Johansson: Without a doubt, the number one thing that we need to fix is the cars. There are four elements, basically: reduce downforce drastically; increase horsepower drastically; give the teams options on what kind of engine technology they want to run, and by doing so, allow car weight to be a deciding factor; and change the tires.



I think this obsession with aerodynamic downforce has run its course. Since it was invented, it’s the only thing that has mattered, as it is by far the easiest way to get performance from the car. It pushes the cost through the roof, because it’s an endless development war. They have wind tunnels running 24/7. Everything is based around aerodynamics. Yet it’s the one factor that totally ruins the racing. We just need to erase aerodynamic downforce from our brains.

Until they lower the downforce dramatically or eliminate the importance of downforce, it’s never going to change. My suggestion is to simply set a limit to the level of downforce you can run. Automatically, the focus will shift to other areas where you can have some level of creativity and invention.

Marshall Pruett: What would that maximum downforce value be?

SJ: That’s something that would have to be researched. But it would be massively less than it is now. I broke it down in the manifesto on my blog. If you take away 80 percent of the downforce, my rough calculation is, you’re going to lose about 12 seconds per lap on a track that takes 1:30 to get around.

So how do you get that back? You increase the horsepower significantly, 300, maybe 400 hp more than now. Beasts, basically, 1300- or 1400-hp cars. Which then would mean the cornering speed would be significantly less, but the straight-line speed and acceleration would be a lot higher, with longer braking zones, which would help overtaking, as they are literally in the corner when they brake, at the moment.

MP: We’d basically have NHRA dragsters on the straights. Which would be phenomenal!

SJ: Well, I mean, that’s how the cars used to be, and it was never a problem on tracks that were massively more dangerous than they are now, in terms of runoff areas. The accidents we had even back then were only freak accidents that could happen just as easily today, when something would break on the car or whatever.

Then you have the engine formula, which is another problematic area. You have an engine that’s very unappealing for race fans. The technology’s amazing, but how many people really care about the technology, except for the boffins who make it?

If you free up the engine formula and it’s not stuck with hybrid as the only option, you would immediately lose 150 kilos of battery weight. Then you can start getting inventive. Run it on a formula based on thermal efficiency and a fixed amount of energy to use during the course of the grand prix. Whatever that energy source may be, if it’s gasoline, electric, hydrogen, hybrid, nuclear, two-stroke, whatever, that’s up to whoever designs the engine. After a while, you would get all sorts of cool stuff that we’ve never even heard of before, and we would eventually find out what the most efficient source of energy is, not only for Formula 1 but for the automotive industry as a whole. F1 could and should be leader in this area and not be forced to copy a technology that’s been used on road cars for years.

