Five Ways To Make Your Phone Last Longer

The average American phone lasts a mere 2.5 years, according to The Wall Street Journal. This definitely aligns with the nature of the smartphone industry and the tech industry as a whole, where innovations are constantly introduced. The top manufacturers release successor models generally each year, thereby rendering the previous year’s models outdated, if only slightly, in specifications and features. It’s profitable for the manufacturers to have this kind of rapid release schedule.

Smartphone manufacturers implement design decisions to incentivize you to keep upgrading as soon as possible, even in one year, like preventing access to the battery. The companies offer trade-ins for your current phone to save hundreds of dollars on a new one. They also limit how many years a model will receive software and security updates. For those who want to make the most out of their phone, here are 5 ways to help your phone last longer.

1. Keep Your Phone Encased

This first one might seem obvious, but it’s worth noting because there are limitations to how sturdy a manufacturer can make a phone. Gorilla Glass-strengthened screens and reinforced bevels can only do so much against gravity. Plus, damage to the interior parts might not present itself immediately. Popular Science also recommends a screen protector, to protect against shattering.

2. Adjust Your Charging Habits

Despite the wonderful benefit of fast charging, this method actually hurts the battery’s lifespan, as stated by Android Authority. If you know you have time, like when going to sleep, make sure you set your phone to charge at a regular speed, which you can configure in the settings. Moreover, charging your phone to 100% when it is low or at 0% is less efficient in the long run versus capping it at 80% to 90%. You should also limit your phone’s heat exposure, as it can degrade its health. Keep it out of warm places and don’t cover it when charging.

3. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date

Phones regularly have software and security updates that improve functioning and help combat vulnerability risks. It’s easy to do, but if you forget, you can lose out on any new benefits for your device, including optimizations for its various systems and parts.

4. Seek Professionals Fixes When Necessary

PopSci advises addressing small breaks with a specialist, as you’ll save more money than replacing the phone entirely. Screen cracks can worsen over time, so it’s better not to wait. WSJ references a tool on Apple’s website that can estimate the cost of common repairs – whether you go third-party or not, you’ll save money with repairs instead of replacement.

5. Keep Your Phone Clean

Clean out the dust and lint buildup in your phone’s charging port, speaker, microphone, headphone jack and any other accessible areas where dirt can get clogged, CNET suggests. Charging your phone while the port is dirty can lead to component damage.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Five Ways To Make Your Phone Last Longer