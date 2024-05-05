The five-year underlying earnings growth at Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), since the last five years saw the share price fall 33%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 4.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Helmerich & Payne became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Helmerich & Payne is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Helmerich & Payne in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Helmerich & Payne the TSR over the last 5 years was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Helmerich & Payne's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 25%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 3% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Helmerich & Payne that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

