Five times Facebook’s fact-checkers got it wrong

Mark Zuckerberg has announced he is scrapping fact-checks on Facebook, claiming the labels intended to warn against fake news have “destroyed more trust than they have created”.

Since launching the programme in 2016, Facebook has worked with more than 100 independent fact-checkers in dozens of countries who review dubious news stories and posts that go viral, labelling them with warnings if they are found to be false.

However, Mr Zuckerberg said the fact-checking system, which was set up in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, had proved “too politically biased” and at times got things wrong.

Facebook’s fact-checkers have helped debunk hundreds of fake news stories and false rumours – however, there have been several high-profile missteps.

Hunter Biden’s laptop

In 2020, Facebook and Twitter took action to halt the spread of an article by the New York Post based on leaked emails from a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Initially, Facebook reduced the visibility of the news stories, adding a note saying: “If we have signals that a piece of content is false, we temporarily reduce its distribution pending review by a third-party fact-checker.”

Facebook later undid the block, which it said had stemmed from concerns around Russian disinformation. But the decision to suppress the story while waiting for it to be fact-checked caused major political damage to Zuckerberg.

Mr Zuckerberg later said: “It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation and, in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

The Covid lab leak theory

As coronavirus spread around the world, suggestions that the vaccine could have been man-made were suppressed by Facebook. An opinion column in the New York Post with the headline: “Don’t buy China’s story: The coronavirus may have leaked from a lab” was labelled as “false information”.

The decision infuriated the US newspaper, which insisted the piece just discussed the theory, rather than making a definitive claim one way or the other. It was months later that further doubts emerged over the origins of coronavirus.

We do not definitively know where the virus came from. A US intelligence report in 2023 said its agencies had been “unable to determine the precise origin of the Covid-19”. China has insisted claims the virus may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan are false, although some scientists have argued it is a possibility.

In 2021, Facebook lifted its ban on claims the virus could have been “man-made”.

Pfizer vaccine trial

In 2021, Facebook was still reeling from claims it had failed to tackle disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic when it was accused of wrongly fact-checking a story about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

