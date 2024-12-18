Five things Myefo tells us about the state of the Australian economy

The treasurer, Jim Chalmers, discusses the midyear economic and fiscal budget outlook at Parliament House in Canberra. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Among those poring over today’s release of the Albanese government’s midyear budget scorecard will be Reserve Bank economists and those millions of borrowers holding out for early interest rate relief.

Here are some of the key economic takeaways from the midyear economic and fiscal outlook:

Lower growth forecasts will trigger cascading revisions

The weaker-than-predicted third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth result was probably the nadir in this part of the budget cycle, with annual expansion running at a 0.8% pace.

That meagre pace sapped some of the expected rebound momentum, with Myefo now trimming growth by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75% for this fiscal year.

The RBA, which will update its projections before next board meeting on 17-18 February, had pencilled in a quickening in the growth pace to 2.3% by next June. As its model contains similar sensitivities to treasury’s, we can anticipated a markdown there too.

Household consumption was one significant “miss” by the RBA (and treasury) in its recent forecasts as residents squirrelled away more of the stage 3 tax cuts than economists had anticipated.



Myefo halved its projected growth in such consumption (the largest part of the economy) from 2% in the May budget for the current fiscal year to 1%. Its growth forecast for 2025-26 is also pared back from 2.75% to 2%, implying household caution will continue.

The RBA’s own consumption projects basically mirrored the government’s, so expect cuts to come.

More rebates on the way

Much was made by some pundits about the RBA forecasting consumer inflation would quicken in the coming year – a trend that would typically forestall interest rate cuts.

However, the central bank was merely assuming big rebates, such as for energy, wouldn’t be repeated. The biggest electricity bill relief was showered by state governments, particularly in Queensland and Western Australia, ahead of polls, and they may well be one-offs.

More commonwealth rebates seem to be pencilled for the coming year, helping to suppress the headline inflation rate at least. (Whether the government will repeat the $300/household electricity handout or some other rebate remains to be announced.)

According to Myefo, CPI will ease from 3.8% last June to 2.75% by the next one, and remain there out to June 2026. That figure is within the RBA’s 2%-3% inflation target (and contrasts with their present forecast of a pick-up in CPI to 3.7% by December 2025 and 3.1% by the following June).

