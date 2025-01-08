Five taxes Rachel Reeves would love to raise this year

After a record-breaking tax grab in October, Rachel Reeves is eyeing up the taxpayer once again.
The Chancellor framed the £41.5bn of tax rises in her maiden Budget as a “once in a Parliament” emergency intervention to help plug a £22bn “black hole” in the public finances.
In the wake of the announcement, Ms Reeves promised business leaders that she was “not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes”.
However, ministers have declined to repeat that promise, and experts are warning more tax rises are “highly likely” in the Spring Statement on March 26.
Here are the five most tempting taxes in the Chancellor’s crosshairs.
Lowering income tax thresholds
Income tax thresholds normally rise in line with inflation but were frozen by the previous Conservative government in April 2022.
The freeze is scheduled to remain in place until 2028, but Ms Reeves could ease pressure on the public finances by extending it. The Treasury has denied the Chancellor will do so.
However, Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist, said an extension to the freeze in income tax thresholds was likely in the upcoming Spring Statement.
He told The Telegraph: “I think much of the ‘low-hanging fruit’ when it comes to tax revenue options will be centred around indexation effects such as income tax thresholds, personal allowances and other taxes such as alcohol and tobacco duties, not to mention things like air passenger duties and vehicle excise duty (VED).”
The Chancellor is likely to steer clear of “straightforward” tax rises such as putting up income tax, Mr Raja said.
But he added that such a change could be on the table if the country falls into recession or if Ms Reeves’s previously announced tax rises fail to bring in as much revenue as expected.
Jason Hollands, managing director of Evelyn Partners, a wealth adviser, said further tax rises were “a real risk” if the economy continued to stagnate.
“Ultimately, if you need to raise significantly more taxes you are going to have to look at one of the big tax rates,” he said.
“As we know, [Labour] has a commitment not to raise the rates of income tax, but that does not stop them raising thresholds and we could see a lowering of the additional rate tax threshold.
“The Chancellor intimated that there would be no more tax rises and was essentially slapped down on that by the Prime Minister who refused to do the same.”
Nimesh Shah, chief executive of tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, said it “wasn’t beyond belief” that Labour could reduce income tax thresholds “given their direction of travel so far”.
He added: “If the Government decided to lower the additional rate threshold from £125,000 to £100,000, it would hurt the squeezed middle and increase the marginal rate of tax for someone on £100,000 which is already at 60pc.”
Hiking National Insurance
Jeremy Hunt, the former chancellor, announced a 2 percentage point cut to employee National Insurance contributions (NICs) in last year’s Spring Budget, lowering the main rate of employee NICs from 10pc to 8pc. It followed a previous 2 percentage point reduction in January 2024.
Along with income tax and VAT, National Insurance is one of the “big three” taxes that account for around two-thirds of the Government’s tax revenue.
Mr Shah said reversing Mr Hunt’s cut was the “most obvious area” Ms Reeves would look at to raise funds.
He added: “Reversing the Tory National Insurance cut would be the quickest way to raise the most revenue and the Government would get money quickly – in April.
“I can’t see them going after the smaller taxes which don’t raise much revenue. The target has to be National Insurance.”
Tim Stovold, partner and head of tax at accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, said Ms Reeves may be swayed by the economic case for reversing the cut.
“[The Government] is putting so much into public sector wages, that’s going to drive inflation up. You could counter the inflationary effect of public sector pay rises by hitting the whole population with a reduced pay cheque through higher National Insurance.
“But at the same time, it would be a disgustingly unpopular measure – it will be about weighing up the two.”
Scrapping the lifetime Isa
The Treasury Committee has launched a review into whether lifetime Isas are fit for purpose. Lisas give savers a tax-free nest egg to spend either on their first home or during retirement – with the Government contributing to the pot.
Those aged 18 to 39 can pay up to £4,000 a year into their Lisa account – with the Government adding a 25pc top-up. Anyone maxing out their bonus stands to gain £33,000 over 30 years, plus interest. Lisas have proved popular, with some £4.3bn of savings held in over a million accounts.
However, Mr Stovold believes the review is the “nail in the coffin” for Lisas.
He said: “One of the questions in the Lisa consultation is ‘should we just scrap it?’ Whenever a consultation asks this, it’s softening us up for it to be scrapped.
“Everyone will say it’s an unnecessary complexity in the tax system. Lisas are at risk, and getting rid of them would raise a few pounds [for the Treasury].”
Reforming pension tax relief
Pension tax relief allows individuals to receive tax back on pension contributions. Basic-rate taxpayers get 20pc relief automatically. Higher- and additional-rate taxpayers can claim up to 40pc or 45pc respectively.
Pensions tax relief is known to be an area Ms Reeves, as well as other chancellors, have considered cutting to raise revenue.
She wrote in an article in 2016 that a flat rate of pensions tax relief of 33pc would be “a welcome boost for basic-rate taxpayers and a cut in the savings subsidy for higher earners”.
The Government could announce a consultation on pension tax relief, with a view to introducing a flat rate further down the line, according to Ian Cook, of Quilter Cheviot.
“The flat rate has been mooted many times. The reason it hasn’t been implemented is the difficulty of administering it.
“Someone on £60,000 a year who has already lost child benefit would need to complete a tax return to pay back pension tax relief at source.
“It would be a massive change, with ramifications far wider than administration of the policy.”
Even so, the temptation to look at pension tax relief hasn’t dissipated since the Budget, he added.
Mr Stovold said: “Pensions are enormously expensive to the Treasury. Reducing tax relief would be one way of containing it.
“A 30pc flat rate has been played with in the past. I’d place a medium possibility of a change here.”
Further hikes to capital gains tax
Rachel Reeves increased capital gains tax rates in her maiden Budget. The rates rose from 10pc to 18pc for basic-rate taxpayers, and from 20pc to 24pc for higher-rate taxpayers.
Mr Hollands said: “I think the capital gains tax increase we saw was at the lower end of expectations. Might they look at nudging that up a little more? It can’t be ruled out.
“There was even talk of aligning with income tax but that would be very damaging for entrepreneurs. Could they come back and add a little bit more? It’s possible.”
Ms Reeves is running out of options, according to Mr Stovold. While he believes the new higher 24pc rate of capital gains tax is “here to stay”, he believes increasing VAT would be an “obvious choice” despite Labour’s manifesto pledge not to touch the levy.
“There aren’t that many levers to pull,” he said. “The Chancellor already pulled them and caused great damage – what more can you get away with?”
The Treasury was approached for comment.