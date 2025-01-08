Five taxes Rachel Reeves would love to raise this year

Rachel Reeves Tax

After a record-breaking tax grab in October, Rachel Reeves is eyeing up the taxpayer once again.

The Chancellor framed the £41.5bn of tax rises in her maiden Budget as a “once in a Parliament” emergency intervention to help plug a £22bn “black hole” in the public finances.

In the wake of the announcement, Ms Reeves promised business leaders that she was “not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes”.

However, ministers have declined to repeat that promise, and experts are warning more tax rises are “highly likely” in the Spring Statement on March 26.

Here are the five most tempting taxes in the Chancellor’s crosshairs.

Lowering income tax thresholds

Income tax thresholds normally rise in line with inflation but were frozen by the previous Conservative government in April 2022.

The freeze is scheduled to remain in place until 2028, but Ms Reeves could ease pressure on the public finances by extending it. The Treasury has denied the Chancellor will do so.

However, Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist, said an extension to the freeze in income tax thresholds was likely in the upcoming Spring Statement.

He told The Telegraph: “I think much of the ‘low-hanging fruit’ when it comes to tax revenue options will be centred around indexation effects such as income tax thresholds, personal allowances and other taxes such as alcohol and tobacco duties, not to mention things like air passenger duties and vehicle excise duty (VED).”

The Chancellor is likely to steer clear of “straightforward” tax rises such as putting up income tax, Mr Raja said.

But he added that such a change could be on the table if the country falls into recession or if Ms Reeves’s previously announced tax rises fail to bring in as much revenue as expected.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Evelyn Partners, a wealth adviser, said further tax rises were “a real risk” if the economy continued to stagnate.

“Ultimately, if you need to raise significantly more taxes you are going to have to look at one of the big tax rates,” he said.

“As we know, [Labour] has a commitment not to raise the rates of income tax, but that does not stop them raising thresholds and we could see a lowering of the additional rate tax threshold.

“The Chancellor intimated that there would be no more tax rises and was essentially slapped down on that by the Prime Minister who refused to do the same.”

Nimesh Shah, chief executive of tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, said it “wasn’t beyond belief” that Labour could reduce income tax thresholds “given their direction of travel so far”.

