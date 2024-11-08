The Telegraph

Five tax and financial benefits of being married

Alexa Phillips
14 min read

Loving your partner might be reason enough to get married – but there are also a number of financial upsides to becoming a spouse or civil partner.

There are several tax breaks available that could potentially save you thousands, from maximising each other’s tax-free personal allowances to protecting your cash from inheritance tax when you pass away. The latest is an exemption from the Government’s inheritance tax raid on private pensions, announced in October’s Budget, which will begin in 2027.

However, with 41pc of couples getting divorced, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, it’s also worth weighing up the risks, as a split can come with a hefty hit to your finances.

Telegraph Money explains the financial benefits of being married or in a civil partnership, and what the costs could be if the relationship doesn’t work out.

Five financial benefits of marriage

We’ve outlined the following tax and financial pros of being married:

  1. Marriage allowance tax breaks

  2. Inheritance tax advantages

  3. Boosted savings and capital gains allowances

  4. Extra state pension entitlements

  5. Protection from intestacy rules

1) Marriage allowance tax breaks

If one partner in the couple earns less than the tax-free personal allowance (currently £12,570), they can transfer 10pc of it – £1,260 – to their spouse, as long as they are a basic-rate taxpayer earning less than £50,270.

As a couple, this would cut your tax bills by up to £252 for the financial year, according to RBC Brewin Dolphin. The basic-rate taxpayer essentially has their personal allowance boosted to £13,830, meaning they can keep more of their earnings.

This is also an allowance you can backdate for up to four tax years, meaning you could potentially get a rebate of more than £1,250.

One thing to note: if the lower-earning partner has an income of less than £12,570 but more than £11,310, they could end up having to pay income tax, due to having reduced their own tax-free allowance. With this in mind, you should weigh up whether setting up the allowance will be financially worth it.

2) Inheritance tax advantages

Perhaps the most powerful financial perk of being married or in a civil partnership are the inheritance tax breaks:

  • A single person can pass on £325,000 tax-free but a widow or widower can pass on £500,000

  • Tax-free amount rises to £1m for couples if a family home is passed onto children or grandchildren

  • You can inherit a private pension from a spouse without paying inheritance tax on it

  • Extra Isa allowance for widows and widowers

If you’re married or in a civil partnership, you can transfer assets to your spouse on death without having to pay any inheritance tax. This is known as the “spousal exemption”.

