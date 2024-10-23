Five signs coastal town is set for economic uplift

Growth in the offshore windfarm industry and the Birds Eye factory are both being predicted for Lowestoft [GUY CAMPBELL/BBC]

Despite experiencing declines in its fishing and tourism industries, there are five signs that England's most easterly town is set for a surge in its economic fortunes.

The leader of East Suffolk Council, Caroline Topping, said there was a "great deal of positivity in Lowestoft right now" and its prospects for future growth were looking good.

Danny Steel, a commercial property specialist and chairman of the business improvement group, Lowestoft Vision, said: "I feel more positive about Lowestoft's prospects than I have done for at least a decade.

"There's so much going on right now, and we will gain the rewards of those improvements over the next five to 10 years."

The partial demolition of a multi-storey car park in Lowestoft is set to be completed in November to make way for a £24.3m development [GUY CAMPBELL/BBC]

New port facility

In October, Lowestoft welcomed the first vessel to its new £35m port ahead of the facility being completed and fully operational later this month.

The new Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility features 345m of quayside equipped with three 7.5m draft deep-water berths with direct supplies of fuel, water and power.

Organisers said the project will support both operations and maintenance of windfarm activities in the North Sea, as well as the construction of new wind turbines.

Mr Steel said: "Hopefully, with this new project, we will get some of the construction work for the offshore wind industry, which would be brilliant for the town."

New Scottish Power headquarters

The town has recently become the long-term home of Scottish Power's offshore wind operations.

The company said it was investing £8m to acquire and develop the site on Trinity Road and the base would be "expanding its existing footprint" in Lowestoft.

The new site will be close to the company’s operations and maintenance centre for the East Anglia One offshore wind farm, which is located on land owned by Associated British Ports.

Battery Green development

After more than 12 weeks of work, the scheme to partially demolish the former Battery Green multi-storey car park in Lowestoft is due to be completed by mid-November.

The site is being cleared to make way for the creation of a new cultural quarter, forming part of a £24.3m development that will see the area regenerated with a new restaurant, a civic square, pop up bars and leisure sites.

New jobs at Birds Eye factory

A spokesperson for Nomad Foods, which owns the Birds Eye factory site, told the BBC: "We are looking at ways to increase our workforce at the Lowestoft factory."

This summer, Stefan Descheemaeker, the chief executive of Nomad Foods, said: "Sales are starting to return, thanks to rising wages and growing consumer confidence, and, as a result, Nomad is looking to increase its workforce at its factory in Lowestoft, which employs about 800 staff."

