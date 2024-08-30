The five-year returns have been stellar for PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 192% in five years. It's also up 49% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because PYC Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years PYC Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 53% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 24% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. PYC Therapeutics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling PYC Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between PYC Therapeutics' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. PYC Therapeutics hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 198% exceeds its share price return of 192%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that PYC Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 144% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 24% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PYC Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

