Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Net Income and Strategic ...

Net Income: $12.3 million for Q3 2024.

Revenue from Great Park Venture: $36 million from price and profit participation programs.

Distributions from Great Park Venture: $38.9 million received during the quarter.

Incentive Compensation Payments: $10.5 million received under the Great Park Development Management agreement.

Base Management Fees: Approximately $3 million received in the quarter.

SG&A Expenses: $11.9 million, flat year over year and slightly down from Q2 2024.

Cash Position: $224.5 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Total Equity: $349.5 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Projected Annual Net Income: Expected to exceed $100 million for 2024.

Projected Cash Balance: Expected to exceed $300 million by year-end 2024.

Home Sales at Great Park: 166 homes sold in Q3 2024, up from 63 in Q2 2024.

Home Sales at Valencia: 89 homes sold in Q3 2024, compared to 84 in Q2 2024.

Debt to Total Capitalization: 20.5% at the end of Q3 2024.

Guidance for Year-End 2024: Net income between $121 million and $140 million; cash balance between $323 million and $350 million.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

Positive Points

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) reported a stronger than expected net income of $12.3 million for the third quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of profitability.

The Great Park community continues to be a significant driver of revenue and profitability, with successful land sales and strong builder interest.

The company received $38.9 million in distributions from the Great Park Venture, reflecting a return on invested capital and incentive compensation.

The management agreement for the Great Park Venture has been extended through 2026, with an increased base management fee, indicating strong partner relationships and future revenue potential.

FPH ended the third quarter with a healthy liquidity position, holding $224.5 million in cash and no debt drawn on its $125 million revolver.

Negative Points

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with mixed signals from interest rates and inflation affecting the housing market.

The commercial land side of the business is more sensitive to interest rates, limiting potential value maximization through commercial transactions in the near future.

The company faces ongoing challenges with California's land use approval process, which contributes to the undersupply of residential land.

FPH's San Francisco projects, Candlestick and the Shipyard, are still in the public approval process, delaying potential development and revenue generation.

The company is cautious about potential impacts of affordability issues due to mortgage rates, which could affect future land sales and pricing power.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share any specific plans or strategies for the next stage of growth for Five Point, especially as Great Park nears the end of its lifecycle? A: Daniel Hedigan, CEO: We are optimistic about Five Point's future and plan to build on the success of the Great Park model. We are not seeking additional generational assets but rather looking to partner with builders on land deals that are not long-term projects. We see opportunities to expand our asset-light land partnership model, focusing initially on California but open to broader opportunities.

Q: Do you anticipate maintaining pricing power for land sales despite the competitive incentive environment in home sales? A: Daniel Hedigan, CEO: In California, the acute land shortage and lengthy entitlement process support our pricing power. In Irvine, builders still have pricing power, and we see land values holding up. While Valencia is not as strong, we are still seeing some price appreciation due to the land shortage.

Q: Are there any shifts in demand from builders regarding product segmentation, such as entry-level versus move-up homes? A: Daniel Hedigan, CEO: Demand remains consistent, with both Irvine and Valencia being family-oriented communities focused on schools and safety. Builders may adjust sizes slightly, but there is no significant shift away from current product segments.

Q: Can you break out the book value of the San Francisco venture, specifically Hunters Point and Candlestick? A: Kim Tobler, CFO: Currently, we present it as a single project due to their close relation under the DDA. We recognize the interest in separate valuations and will consider providing more information in the future.

Q: How does the recent board realignment affect operations, and what is the outlook for Candlestick development? A: Daniel Hedigan, CEO: The board realignment does not impact operations. We are optimistic about Candlestick's progress with the city and county and expect to begin development activities soon.

