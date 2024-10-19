Five Below, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Five Below's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Five Below is:

17% = US$281m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Five Below's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Five Below's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 20%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Five Below.

As a next step, we compared Five Below's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Five Below fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Five Below Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Five Below doesn't pay any regular dividends, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Five Below's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

