Five Below, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIVE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 100% Above Its Share Price

-
Five Below's estimated fair value is US$215 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of US$108 suggests Five Below is potentially 50% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for FIVE is US$123 which is 43% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$70.0m
|
US$126.8m
|
US$316.2m
|
US$416.4m
|
US$512.1m
|
US$598.5m
|
US$673.8m
|
US$738.5m
|
US$794.0m
|
US$841.9m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ 31.69%
|
Est @ 22.97%
|
Est @ 16.87%
|
Est @ 12.59%
|
Est @ 9.60%
|
Est @ 7.51%
|
Est @ 6.04%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5%
|
US$65.2
|
US$110
|
US$255
|
US$312
|
US$357
|
US$389
|
US$407
|
US$416
|
US$416
|
US$410
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.1b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$842m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.6%) = US$18b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$18b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$8.7b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$12b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$108, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Five Below as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.173. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Five Below
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
