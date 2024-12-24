Five Below, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIVE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 100% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Five Below's estimated fair value is US$215 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$108 suggests Five Below is potentially 50% undervalued

Analyst price target for FIVE is US$123 which is 43% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.



The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$70.0m US$126.8m US$316.2m US$416.4m US$512.1m US$598.5m US$673.8m US$738.5m US$794.0m US$841.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 31.69% Est @ 22.97% Est @ 16.87% Est @ 12.59% Est @ 9.60% Est @ 7.51% Est @ 6.04% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$65.2 US$110 US$255 US$312 US$357 US$389 US$407 US$416 US$416 US$410

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

