Five Below (FIVE) Inc Fell in Q3 Along with Peers

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a specialty value retailer. On December 15, 2023, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock closed at $194.36 per share. One-month return of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was 7.17%, and its shares gained 10.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a market capitalization of $10.727 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In Consumer-oriented sectors, we lean towards value-oriented or specialty retailers, franchise models, as well as premium brands. We have seen challenges this quarter stemming from falling consumer confidence and sentiment measures. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a discount retailer focused on teens and pre-teens with most goods priced less than $5. The company’s fiscal quarterly revenues and earnings were in line with expectations, aided by growth in transactions from ongoing store conversions to the “Five Beyond” (over $5 price point) format. Its shares tumbled -18% on a lower earnings outlook stemming from an increase in provisions for theft or shoplifting. This has become an increasing headwind for retailers across the spectrum."

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

