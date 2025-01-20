Fitch's new rating chief looking for answers on US policy under Trump

(This Jan. 17 story has been refiled to fix a typo in paragraph 1)

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Fitch's new head of sovereign ratings says the firm is likely to have a clearer picture of how Donald Trump’s second term as president could impact the U.S. credit rating by the time of its next rating review in the summer.

In his first interview since being appointed last year, James Longsdon said China and France’s downgrade-threatened ratings would also be a key focus, along with how Britain responds to its fiscal strains.

Fitch downgraded the U.S. in August 2023, becoming the second major rating agency after Standard & Poor’s to strip Washington of its triple-A rating.

The current AA+ score has a "stable outlook", meaning a downgrade, or an upgrade, is unlikely anytime soon.

But expectations that Trump will pursue an aggressive tax-cutting agenda and trigger a global trade war are creating plenty of angst about a $36 trillion U.S. debt pile already growing at $2 trillion a year.

"I think you would have some answers," Longsdon said referring to the U.S.'s next rating review which is due by the end of August.

"Certainly you would have had a chance to see how the legislative process is operating," he said, adding on tariffs: "Is it going to be very gradualist? Or is it going to be less gradualist? I just don't know."

Fitch currently assumes "dutiable rates" - tariffs on goods already liable to tariffs rather than all goods - will be hiked to 60% on China, 25% on Mexico and Canada and to 10% for the rest of the world.

Countries' ratings already factor those numbers in, meaning that only something more extreme, such as slapping tariffs on all imports, would cause sweeping changes.

China's is already on a downgrade warning though, meaning it will inevitably receive most attention.

"We'll look to see what comes out and what the reaction (to tariffs) is," Longsdon said, "particularly the sort of fiscal stimulus".

A positive for China was signs of "a few little green shoots in the property market" although more information on both tariffs and domestic issues was needed, he added.

FRANCE AND BRITAIN

France and Britain's AA- ratings are also in focus due to their respective home-grown issues.

France's outlook was lowered to "negative" in October, with a warning that its inability to rein in spending was rapidly pushing up its debt towards 118.5% of GDP.

Paris still needs to set a budget for this year, but this week lowered its target for spending cuts to 32 billion euros ($32.94 billion) from 40 billion in a bid to get opposition lawmakers onside.

Story Continues