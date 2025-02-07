First Solar (FSLR, Financial) finds itself at a crossroads with strong financials on one side and political uncertainty on the other side. On Trump's return, renewable energy faced headwinds that included the halted federal solar projects and scrapped EV mandates. The market saw this coming. Despite the stock increasing by 15% year-over-year and an astonishing 233% over the past half-decade, it is down 44% from its June 2024 peak.

First Solar: An Undervalued Solar Giant with Strong Growth

First Solar, however, is still a giant in utility-scale solar, and it continues to see rising sales, improving profits, a solid high upside potential, and a clear long-term growth path. What's more appealing is that the stock is undervalued and has a nice combination of profitability and affordability. If investors are willing to ride out the short-term uncertainty, First Solar may make a compelling bet for clean energy in the long run.

Company overview

First Solar is an American thin film photovoltaics (PV) manufacturer and a leader of the solar industry. Unlike other top solar companies, it is unique in the industry as it does not use Chinese supply chains. First Solar has manufacturing facilities in Ohio, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam and plans a global annual capacity of 20 GW by 2025. The company is yet on the track to power its global operations with renewable energy by 2028 and to be at Net Zero by 2050.

First Solar delivers strong growth and profitability

The third-quarter of 2024 was impressive for First Solar with net sales rising to $887.7 million compared to $801.1 million in Q3 2023. The revenue for the first nine months is also a whopping $2.69 billion versus $2.16 billion a year ago. First Solar's thin-film modules also have strong demand. Not only that, but renewable energy investment is growing globally and the U.S. policies also continue to support the growth of the industry.

Moreover, profitability is a standout. Improved cost efficiency in the form of gross profit was up to $445.3 million from $376.2 million in Q3 2023. Operating income also rose 18% to $322 million and net income increased 16.6% to $313 million. First Solar is making real money, as that's a strong bottom line translating to a basic EPS of $2.92.

As for the balance sheet, First Solar has $1.01 billion in cash, down from $1.95 billion at the start of the year largely due to the large amount of capital investments, which are more than $1.2 billion in new manufacturing capacity. Long-term debt is manageable at $373 million, and total liabilities of $3.84 billion versus a solid $7.59 billion in equity is indicative of financial stability.

