First Solar Is Positioned For Enduring Success

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is the largest solar company in the U.S., and it is well-positioned to continue growing over the long term, given the current trends toward renewable energy, which I believe will be enduring. Although the company faces significant technological competition, its distinct technology offering is more of an asset than a liability. Moreover, despite macroeconomic risks that could intensify, First Solars robust balance sheet makes it likely to endure any temporary hardships due to geopolitics or other factors.

Operational analysis

First Solar primarily sells to U.S. customers and focuses on utility-scale solar energy projects. Its thin-film PV technology employs cadmium telluride (CdTe) as a semiconductor, offering lower costs, superior scalability, and higher theoretical efficiency limits compared to traditional crystalline silicon (c-Si) modules. Management has established a vertically integrated business model, allowing the company to turn sheets of glass into solar panels in about four hours.

The company operates production facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, Vietnam, and India, with plans to expand manufacturing capacity to over 25 gigawatts by 2026.

First Solars two core operational offerings are project development and O&M (operations and maintenance). Project development covers all aspects of the process, from site acquisition and permit processing to financing and project management. O&M services provide revenue streams from servicing both its own developed solar power plants and third-party installations. These services include performance monitoring, ensuring optimal operation, and maintenance services to enhance energy production and system lifespan.

In light of the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential election, many investors are questioning the volatility of solar stocks, including First Solar. Given Trumps endorsements from several technology investorsincluding Elon Musk, who plays a central role in the green transitionI do not see much medium- to long-term risk from either a Democratic or Republican nominee in the White House. However, in the short term, a Republican win could trigger market panic, inducing volatility in First Solars stock price as the market assesses how supportive Trump would be of incentive structures like the Inflation Reduction Act. I expect this volatility to pass quickly, with First Solars growth resuming regardless of the election outcome.

Notably, the demand for renewable energy to power AI-driven data centers presents a significant growth opportunity for First Solar. Currently, Big Tech companies like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ:META), and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) represent about 40% of the demand for large utility-scale solar projects in the United States. Additionally, the companys strong domestic manufacturing aligns with the preferences of many U.S.-based tech companies that prioritize local suppliers. First Solar is the largest solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere focused on utility-scale solar projects rather than residential installations. I consider this to be one of the primary growth drivers that makes a First Solar stock purchase highly appealing.

