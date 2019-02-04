First Look: Elon Musk Teases SpaceX’s Bold New Raptor Rocket

Elon Musk posted four tweets last night demonstrating the new Raptor rocket engine. SpaceX engineers have been hard at work finalizing the next-generation rocket technology that will eventually power trips for the exploration of Mars.

Musk Tweets Proof of Rocketry

At @SpaceX Texas with engineering team getting ready to fire new Raptor rocket engine pic.twitter.com/ACFM8AtY8w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2019





While most of America was focused on the Super Bowl, Musk was in Texas at the SpaceX testing site. The rockets had recently been shipped from California to the testing site near McGregor, Texas. Musk and his team were up late preparing for the first test late Sunday night. A few hours later, the first video went live on Twitter.





Read the full story on CCN.com.