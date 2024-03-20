My First Job Paid $140K, but I Blew It: 5 Mistakes I Regret

m-imagephotography / iStock.com

When you land your first high-paying job, it can feel like you’ve hit the jackpot since you can afford to do the things you’ve been dreaming about. After making minimum wage and constantly feeling like you can’t afford anything, it’s exciting to be proud of your income finally. However, it’s entirely possible that you could make numerous financial mistakes after landing your first high-paying gig.

GOBankingrates spoke to Steven Maxted, who made $140,000 in his first year as an account executive in the agricultural tech industry. Here are the mistakes Maxted regrets making in his first high-paying job.

Spending More Money

“I made lots of money, so my spending naturally increased,” Maxted said.

It’s common to increase your spending when your income goes up because you want to treat yourself. Maxted was making more money than ever before, so he started spending more since he had the means to do so.

While there’s nothing wrong with spending some money, you want to ensure that you’re still saving for the future. If you’re in a sales position or making decent commission-based money, you can’t expect your income to remain high forever. Maxted feels that he instantly started spending more money instead of taking the time to create a financial plan.

Losing Track of Expenses

As you spend more money, it’s easy to lose track of all your expenses. When Maxted began spending more on various luxuries and services, he noticed that he lost track of expenses. When you lose track of your new fixed expenses, you easily fall behind on bills when you have a lean month.

Thinking This Money Will Continue Rolling In

Maxted noted that his contract was terminated in his second year, so he didn’t get two years of experience before losing his job. While he earned a surprising amount of money in his first year, he was out of work 10 months into the second year. This means that the big checks stopped rolling in.

It’s common to think that the money will keep on rolling in once you get a taste of it, but the reality is that numerous external economic factors could impact your earnings.

Not Planning for Retirement

When you start spending big money on treating yourself, you may forget about planning for retirement because it feels like you don’t have to worry about this. Maxted shared that the retirement savings were neglected in that first year because spending the money on yourself is exciting, and you’re finally able to do so.

Letting Lifestyle Inflation Creep In

The end result was that lifestyle inflation became excessive. As your income increases, it’s normal to increase your standard of living, but you don’t want to get too excessive. When you get too excessive with your lifestyle inflation, you treat yourself to certain luxuries you’re not ready for yet.

How You Can Avoid These Mistakes

If you want to avoid similar mistakes with your first high-paying job, here’s what you can do.

Set a Budget

You want to track your income and spending so that you know where your money is going. Maxted wishes that he was clear about his spending because making a significant amount of money is exciting, but you want to ensure that you keep some of it.

You can set a budget by listing your income, expenses (fixed and variable), and financial goals. You want to ensure that you have a plan to help you achieve your various financial goals (e.g., saving up for a home, planning a wedding and so on).

Track Your Expenses

You want to ensure that your expenses don’t get too excessive once you get a taste of a high income.

Here are some common issues to watch out for:

Limit your variable spending on dining out and entertainment. You’ll want to go out more often and enjoy entertainment options you couldn’t afford. You just don’t want to let these costs destroy your savings.

Don’t sign up for too many luxury services. You’ll likely want to join a premium gym and upgrade certain services in your life. You just want to add up these fixed expenses to verify that they’re not eating into your savings too much.

Focus on saving first. You want to pay yourself first and get into the habit of putting the funds aside first. You don’t want to spend first and then save what’s left because you may overindulge.

Plan For the Unexpected

Many financial experts suggest that you save up to three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a savings account known as an emergency fund. You want to build an emergency fund because you never know what life will throw at you. In this case, Maxted lost his job and scrambled to replace his income. You can’t assume that your income will remain high since the last few years have shown us that anything’s possible.

Set Aside Funds for Your Future

You must plan for the future as much as you want to live in the moment. In addition to your emergency fund, you want to set funds aside for retirement. You don’t want to miss out on compound interest because you spent too much money on your new lifestyle. The sooner you start investing in your retirement accounts, the sooner you can start considering exiting the workforce. You don’t want to work longer when you’re older because you didn’t save enough from your high-earning years.

Invest Consistently

You want to contribute to your investments to ensure you always put money aside for your future. You want to build the habit of investing in assets with every paycheck so that you don’t just blow all of your money on treating yourself.

Watch Your Rewards

Maxted noticed he was spending too much money on rewarding himself with luxuries, so he decided that for every luxury he purchased, he would invest the same amount in assets. You want to be cautious of how often you treat yourself. While you want to celebrate your progress, you don’t want to lose track of your financial goals.

Closing Thoughts

Maxted noted how exhilarating it can feel to make more money than you imagined, especially with one of your first gigs. However, you could be frustrated with a lack of savings if you don’t avoid these common financial mistakes. It’s also worth pointing out that the good times won’t always last forever.

