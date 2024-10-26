GuruFocus.com

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

  • Net Income: $55.5 million in the third quarter, or $0.54 per share.

  • Net Interest Margin (excluding purchase accounting accretion): Increased by 5 basis points to 2.97%.

  • Net Interest Income: $205.5 million, an increase of $3.8 million from the previous quarter.

  • Noninterest Income: Increased to $46.4 million, with a 3% increase excluding a $2.6 million gain from a branch sale.

  • Noninterest Expenses: Increased by $2.5 million, including a $3.8 million onetime CEO transition cost.

  • Loan Balances: Decreased by $207.9 million in the third quarter.

  • Deposits: Ended essentially flat, with a 1% increase excluding a large temporary deposit outflow.

  • Provision Expense: $19.8 million, with funded ACL coverage at 1.25% of total loans.

  • Total Charge-offs: $27.4 million, with $5.3 million excluding two significant metro office loans.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Increased 30 basis points to 11.83%.

  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.47 per share, yielding 6.3% for the third quarter.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) recorded a net income of $55.5 million in the third quarter, or $0.54 per share.

  • The net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, increased by 5 basis points to 2.97%, with expectations to exceed 3% in the fourth quarter.

  • Noninterest expenses came in better than expected, despite including onetime costs related to the CEO transition.

  • Criticized and classified loans both declined in the third quarter, indicating improved credit quality.

  • Deposits remained stable, ending essentially flat, with a 1% increase when excluding a large temporary deposit outflow.

Negative Points

  • There was significant charge-off noise related to the metro-office portfolio, including a large property transitioning to nonaccruals.

  • Loan balances decreased by $207.9 million in the third quarter, with declines in construction and mortgage balances.

  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased more than anticipated due to customers pursuing higher rates ahead of the Fed's rate cut.

  • Noninterest expense increased by $2.5 million, primarily due to a onetime expense related to the CEO transition.

  • The company experienced higher-than-expected net charge-offs, particularly from two metro office loans, impacting overall financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us of the specific reserves set aside for the C&I relationship expected to resolve by year-end? A: We don't specifically highlight reserves on a credit, but we believe the reserve is adequate for the realizable value. - Kevin Riley, CEO

