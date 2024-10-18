First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Leasing ...

NAREIT Funds from Operations: $0.68 per fully diluted share, up from $0.62 per share in 3Q 2023.

Cash Same-Store NOI Growth: 7.6% excluding termination fees; 11.9% including tenant improvement reimbursement.

In-Service Occupancy: 95% with 200 basis points of lease-up opportunity.

Lease Commencements: 3.5 million square feet, including 500,000 new, 2.2 million renewals, and 900,000 for developments and acquisitions.

2024 NAREIT FFO Guidance: $2.61 to $2.65 per share, increased by $0.02 at the midpoint.

Fourth-Quarter Cash Same-Store NOI Growth Guidance: 8% to 10% before termination fees.

G&A Expense Guidance: $39.5 million to $40.5 million for 2024.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

Positive Points

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) reported a strong quarter with solid operating metrics and significant new leases.

The company achieved a cash rental rate increase of 51% on 2024 lease expirations, following a 58% increase in 2023.

Development leasing activities included a full building lease for the First Pioneer project and a new development start in Nashville with an expected cash yield of approximately 7%.

The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt maturities until 2026, providing financial flexibility.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) has embedded growth opportunities within its portfolio and future growth potential from its landholdings capable of supporting over 14 million square feet of logistics facilities.

Negative Points

The US industrial market saw a slight increase in vacancy rates, reflecting the impact of new developments coming online.

The company experienced higher free rent and lower average occupancy, which partially offset rental rate increases.

The boohoo tenant is ceasing operations at a leased building, leading to a $0.01 per share reduction in NAREIT FFO due to the write-off of straight-line rent assets.

Occupancy guidance for the fourth quarter has a wide range, indicating uncertainty in lease-up activities.

The company anticipates that some development leasing initially expected in the fourth quarter will be delayed to 2025, impacting occupancy projections.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors that could drive occupancy towards the upper end of your guidance range of 95% to 97% by year-end? Are there specific large leases in progress? A: Christopher Schneider, EVP of Operations, mentioned that the occupancy drop was partly due to the development portfolio. They are in discussions with tenants but have prudently pushed back lease-up expectations. Scott Musil, CFO, added that development leasing is key to hitting the high end of the guidance, with 400,000 square feet of development leasing built into the fourth quarter guidance.

Q: Which markets are you most optimistic about from a supply and demand standpoint, and which might take longer to recover? A: Peter Baccile, CEO, noted strong rent growth in Southern California, New Jersey, and South Florida. Peter Schultz, EVP, highlighted traction in Pennsylvania, Nashville, and Houston. Johannson Yap, CIO, mentioned that the Inland Empire needs to digest its supply but is seeing increased activity.

Q: Regarding the boohoo lease, are they on cash basis accounting now, and what is the plan if they stop paying rent? A: Scott Musil, CFO, confirmed they are on cash basis accounting. Boohoo is current on rent, and they have a security deposit covering about a year's rent. Peter Schultz, EVP, explained that boohoo plans to sublet the building and is winding down operations.

Q: How has the tenant watch list evolved, and what are the prospects for re-leasing the Federal-Mogul space? A: Peter Schultz, EVP, stated that the Federal-Mogul lease expires at the end of March, and they are seeing interest in the space. Scott Musil, CFO, mentioned that other than boohoo, there is nothing material on the watch list.

Q: What are your thoughts on development and acquisition strategies heading into 2025? A: Peter Baccile, CEO, emphasized monitoring submarkets for development opportunities. They are hearing from tenants that decision-making is delayed due to global uncertainties. Encouraging markets for new starts include Pennsylvania, Texas, South Florida, and Nashville.

