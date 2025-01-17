GuruFocus.com
First Horizon Corp (FHN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth Amid Strategic ...
  • Adjusted EPS Growth: Increased by $0.12 or 8% from the prior year.

  • Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity: 12.6% for the full year.

  • Net Interest Margin: Maintained at 3.35% despite declining interest rates.

  • Incremental Contribution from Countercyclical Businesses: $55 million to pre-provision net revenue.

  • Average Loan Growth: Over 3% increase.

  • Average Deposit Growth: More than 2% increase.

  • Net Charge Off Ratio: 18 basis points, a decline of 10 basis points from the prior year.

  • Capital Returned to Shareholders: Over $930 million through dividends and share repurchases.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Q4): $0.43, a $0.01 increase from the prior quarter.

  • Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (Q4): 13.3%.

  • Net Interest Income (Q4): Increased by $2 million.

  • Net Charge Offs (Q4): 8 basis points with $10 million of provision expense.

  • CET1 Ratio: Remained at 11.2%.

  • Pre-Tax Notable Items (Q4): $91 million pretax loss due to securities portfolio restructuring.

  • Incremental Annual Impact on NII: Expected to be approximately $35 million from securities restructuring.

  • Average Daily Revenue (Q4): Increased to $659,000, up 11% from last quarter.

  • Net Charge Offs (Q4): Decreased by $11 million to $13 million or 8 basis points of average loans.

Release Date: January 16, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) reported strong EPS growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by margin expansion and strong credit performance.

  • The company achieved an adjusted return on tangible common equity of 12.6% for the year, highlighting the strength of its diversified business model.

  • Net interest margin was maintained at 3.35% despite declining interest rates, showcasing effective interest rate management.

  • FHN successfully attracted new clients and retained existing relationships, resulting in over 3% growth in average loans and more than 2% growth in deposits.

  • The company returned over $930 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

  • Fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by notable items, including a $91 million pre-tax loss from securities portfolio restructuring.

  • Non-performing loans increased by 4 basis points, driven by slower than anticipated multifamily lease-ups.

  • The company faced a $4 million reduction in service charges and fees due to changes related to overdraft charges.

  • Commercial real estate balances declined as clients refinanced in the permanent market, indicating potential challenges in this sector.

  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio decreased slightly, reflecting a more favorable economic outlook but also indicating potential vulnerability to economic shifts.

