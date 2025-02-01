First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth Amid ...

Net Interest Income: $158.8 million, a linked-quarter increase of $2.1 million.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased 8 basis points to 3.03%.

Loan Growth: $167 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter.

Deposit Growth: Total retail and commercial deposits increased by $324 million.

Non-Interest Income: $29.4 million, including a $26.2 million pretax loss on securities sale.

Non-Interest Expenses: $124.1 million, down about $2 million from the prior quarter.

Classified Assets: Decreased by $7.5 million due to paydowns.

Net Charge-Offs: Year-to-date net charge-offs were $13.6 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): Decreased by $3.3 million to $164 million.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

Positive Points

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) reported strong growth in loans and deposits, contributing to a robust fourth-quarter performance.

The company achieved an 8 basis point expansion in net interest margin (NIM) due to favorable deposit mix changes and rate outperformance.

FHB executed an investment portfolio restructuring that is expected to increase net interest income by $8.6 million and NIM by 4 basis points in 2025.

The bank maintained excellent credit quality with low credit risk and stable credit metrics.

FHB demonstrated strong deposit performance, with total retail and commercial deposits increasing by $324 million in the fourth quarter.

Negative Points

Visitor arrivals and spending in Hawaii were slightly down compared to 2023, indicating a slow pace of economic expansion.

The company recognized a $26.2 million pretax loss due to the investment portfolio restructuring.

Expected payoffs in the CRE and construction portfolios are anticipated to be a headwind for loan growth in 2025.

Non-interest income was impacted by the $26.2 million pretax loss, and the run rate for non-interest income is expected to average around $51 million per quarter in 2025.

The balance sheet's investment portfolio is expected to run down with cash flows of about $550 million coming off at 2%, limiting growth opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Bob, just a question on the loan pipeline and the cadence of the growth. How does it look going into the first quarter, and how do you think that will trend throughout the year? A: Bob Harrison, CEO: It's a little hard to predict quarter by quarter, but we have a lot of things we're working on both in Hawaii and the West Coast. The dealer businesses have shown growth and stabilized at a higher level than last year. However, we don't see much growth in consumer residential portfolios, with some expected runoff.

