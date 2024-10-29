First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.24

First Financial Bancorp.'s (NASDAQ:FFBC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.24 per share on 16th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

First Financial Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

First Financial Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on First Financial Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 40%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 14.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 39% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

First Financial Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 2.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While growth may be thin on the ground, First Financial Bancorp could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is First Financial Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

