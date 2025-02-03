The First Ferrari Gifted to Michael Schumacher Can Now Be Yours

RM Sotheby's

This 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS is no ordinary F355. It was gifted by Ferrari to seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher when he began his Scuderia driving career. It's believed to be the first Ferrari the team ever gifted to the driving legend — and now, you can be the next owner. RM Sotheby’s is set to auction off the car as part of a sealed auction, with bidding opening on February 4.

All Ferraris are special automobiles, and a Ferrari with a gated manual transmission is even more desirable. But a gated manual Ferrari once owned and autographed by perhaps the most famous Ferrari Formula One driver of all time — well, that rings all the bells. This car is being offered with no reserve, but we expect it to bring strong money given the combination of desirable features and famous ownership history.



This Ferrari F355 GTS is highly original, with the original chassis, gearbox, bodywork, and color combination confirmed as part of the Ferrari Classiche certification in 2020. A number of service invoices show the car was well-maintained at Ferrari service centers. The last major service was completed in September of last year.

The Ferrari F355 was offered in GTB (coupe) and GTS (targa) configurations when the model was released in 1995; a Spider (convertible) configuration joined the lineup in 1996 and remained until the F355 went out of production in 1999. No matter which configuration you selected, they all came with a flat-plane-crank 3.5-liter V8 that makes 375 horsepower (and emits one of the best engine notes you'll ever hear).

This particular F355 was delivered to Schumacher in April of 1996, according to RM Sotheby's. Records show the car received its first service at Monaco Motors in May of 1996. It's not clear how long Schumacher used the car, but the car changed hands in 2002 and then was purchased at an auction by the current owner in 2004. Sometime before the current owner took delivery, however, Schumacher signed the back of the driver’s seat.

The car has been featured in a number of automotive magazines and has attended a number of car shows, winning Best of Show at Spa Italia in Belgium in 2017. Model maker Minichamps even made a series of 1:43 scale models of this car in a display with Michael Schumacher as the background. The car currently shows about 47,500 kilometers (a little under 30,000 miles) on the odometer.





