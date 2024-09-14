First Community Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCBC) largest shareholders are individual investors with 46% ownership, institutions own 38%

Key Insights

First Community Bankshares' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

48% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders own 11% of First Community Bankshares

Every investor in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 38% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about First Community Bankshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Community Bankshares?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

First Community Bankshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see First Community Bankshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in First Community Bankshares. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.3% of shares outstanding. With 5.3% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO William Stafford directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of First Community Bankshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in First Community Bankshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$759m, and insiders have US$85m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over First Community Bankshares. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand First Community Bankshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

