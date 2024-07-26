First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$18.60 following its latest second-quarter results. First Commonwealth Financial reported US$120m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 beat expectations, being 2.4% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, First Commonwealth Financial's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$475.3m in 2024. This would be an okay 2.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 8.1% to US$1.43 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$470.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.40 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on First Commonwealth Financial's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 12% to US$17.75. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic First Commonwealth Financial analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that First Commonwealth Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 8.6% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 683 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while First Commonwealth Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around First Commonwealth Financial's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple First Commonwealth Financial analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial you should know about.

