First Bank (FRBA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Loan and Deposit Growth Amid Margin ...

Loan Growth: $90 million increase, with $56 million from C&I and owner-occupied segments.

Deposit Growth: $82.4 million increase, with $19.3 million in non-interest bearing deposits.

Net Income: $8.2 million or 32 per diluted share.

Net Interest Margin: Declined to 3.49% from 3.62% in the prior quarter.

Credit Loss Expense: $1.6 million primarily related to provision build due to loan growth.

Non-Interest Expenses: $18.6 million, up from $18 million in Q2 2024.

Efficiency Ratio: Approximately 58%, below 60% for the 21st consecutive quarter.

Tangible Book Value: Grew by 38 or about 3% quarter over quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses: 1.21% of total loans, increasing to 1.47% including acquisition accounting credit marks.

Branch Network: 26 branches, with relocations and consolidations planned.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) experienced robust loan and deposit growth in Q3 2024, with loans increasing by $90 million and deposits by $82 million.

The bank's credit quality remained strong across all segments, including commercial real estate, with minimal charge-offs and declining nonperforming loans.

Tangible book value grew significantly by 38 cents, or about 3% quarter over quarter, indicating strong value creation.

The bank successfully executed balance sheet optimization strategies, including selling low-yielding securities and restructuring BOLI assets for better returns.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) maintained a strong pipeline for future loan growth, with a focus on commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, which made up 70% of new loans funded in the first nine months of the year.

Negative Points

Net interest margin declined to 3.49% in Q3 2024 from 3.62% in the previous quarter, due to increased deposit costs and higher average borrowings.

The late quarter loan growth led to a credit loss expense that outpaced the interest income earned on new loans, impacting short-term earnings.

Non-interest expenses increased to $18.6 million, partly due to a $533,000 increase in OREO expense related to asset write-downs.

The bank faced margin compression due to competitive pressures on deposit pricing and lower average loan yields.

Interest income is expected to be negatively impacted by the late September Federal Reserve rate cut, posing challenges for future earnings.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the outlook for maintaining a stable margin, considering the lower loan yields in the quarter? A: Patrick M. Ryan, President and CEO, explained that while term loans have seen yields dip to the mid-low sixes, floating rate loans remain strong. The focus is on reducing deposit costs to stabilize margins. Although there is potential for margin expansion, the current strategy is to maintain stability amidst competitive pressures.

