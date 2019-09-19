Firefox calls BS on Google's full-page privacy ads in the Washington Post

Twitter More

Hey Google, you're not fooling anyone.

The tech giant made a play for Washington Post print edition readers today in the form of three full-page ads extolling its commitment to privacy. Firefox, it seems, isn't buying it.

The advertisements, running on page A7, A9, and A11, vary in the specifics, but all push the general theme that Google puts you in charge of your data.

"Turn it on," begins one of the ads. "Turn it off. You control what data gets saved."

Which is a nice sentiment. The issue, of course, is whether or not there's any truth to the claim.

"Grand gestures are nice, but you know what's even better," asked Firefox in a Thursday morning tweet. "Making privacy the default in the first place." Read more...

