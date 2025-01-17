Fire at the world's largest battery plant in California forces evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire at the world’s largest battery storage plant in Northern California that sent plumes of toxic smoke into the atmosphere, leading to the evacuation of up to 1,500 people, smoldered Friday. The blaze also shook up the young battery storage industry.

The fire at the Vista Energy battery plant in Moss Landing generated huge flames and significant amounts of smoke Thursday but had diminished significantly by Friday morning, Fire Chief Joel Mendoza of the North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County said. Vistra is based in Texas.

“There’s very little, if any, of a plume emitting from that building,” Mendoza said. Crews are not engaging with the fire and are waiting for it to burn out, he said. No injuries have been reported.

But the fallout from the fire at the battery storage facility about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of San Francisco was just beginning.

“This is more than a fire, this a wake-up call for the industry. If we’re going to be moving ahead with sustainable energy, we need to have a safe battery system in place,” said Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church at a briefing on Friday morning.

Battery storage is considered crucial for feeding clean electricity onto the grid when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, and it has been used in significant amounts only in the last couple of years. But the batteries are nearly all lithium, which has a tendency toward “thermal runaway,” meaning it can catch fire and burn very hot, releasing toxic gases.

The blaze did not spread beyond the facility, according to Monterey County spokesperson Nicholas Pasculli. As of late Thursday, some local residents were at a temporary evacuation center and the rest had gone to friends or family, Pasculli said. The evacuation orders remained in place as of Friday and residents were advised to close their windows and turn off their air conditioning.

“There’s no way to sugar coat it. This is a disaster,” Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church told KSBW-TV.

Brad Watson, Vistra’s senior director of community affairs, said the Environmental Protection Agency is testing air quality at the facility and the company has hired an air consultant to check for pollution in nearby communities. Vista will share the results when they are available, Watson said.

Kelsey Scanlon, director of Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management, told reporters that the release of hydrogen fluoride into the atmosphere from the blaze was a cause for concern.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hydrogen fluoride gas can irritate the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs and nose, and that too much exposure to the gas can be deadly.

