FinVolution Group (FINV): The Best Dividend-Paying Stock Under $15?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) stands against the other dividend-paying stocks under $15.

During the bull market driven by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, dividend stocks lagged in performance. Since the beginning of 2024, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has increased by only 5.50%, while the Nasdaq has risen by 13.6%. That said, the performance of tech stocks becomes less significant when considering the long-term returns of dividend stocks. Dividend-paying stocks with strong balance sheets and stable yields can offer investors consistent income, protection against market declines, and steady growth for their investments.

When investing in dividend stocks, it might seem logical to invest in stocks with the highest yields. However, according to analysts, concentrating solely on yield may not be the most effective investment approach. Not all dividend yields are equally secure, as companies under financial strain may suspend or cut their dividend payments. Therefore, investors are encouraged to prioritize the sustainability of dividends and, if possible, seek out companies with a track record of dividend growth. To know more about strong dividend payers, have a look at Best Dividend Stocks of All Time.

Historically, companies that consistently grow their dividends have outperformed those that do not pay dividends, while also exhibiting less volatility. Although dividends are not guaranteed and can fluctuate, just like in today’s time, they have played a major role in equity total returns over the decades. From 1930 to 2023, dividends and their reinvestment accounted for 40% of the annualized total return of the broader market, with the remaining return coming from capital appreciation.

Companies globally are distributing record dividends to shareholders, largely due to their robust balance sheets. With companies holding near-record levels of cash and liquid assets, they are increasingly returning this cash to investors through dividends. Global dividends grew from $1.23 trillion in 2020 to $1.66 trillion in 2023, according to a report by Janus Henderson. The firm forecasts total dividends to reach $1.72 trillion for 2024, up 3.9% on a headline basis.

A company's dividend payout ratio is an important measure of how flexible its dividend policy is. Firms that only earn enough to cover their dividends or pay out most of their earnings as dividends might face risks from competitive pressures, as their cash flow may not be adequate to sustain operations. Moreover, companies with high dividend yields or, more critically, high payout ratios might be at risk of limited future growth, which could impact both share price appreciation and the potential for increasing dividends. According to data collected by Nuveen, stocks with the highest payout ratios have not been the strongest long-term performers. Over the past 20 years, companies with medium and medium-high payout ratios that paid dividends have generally delivered better performance.

Consistently growing dividends is a challenging target, as it requires companies to be financially very stable. For companies that are still in the growth phase and have lower share prices, evaluating dividend sustainability becomes a straightforward metric to consider. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend stocks under $15.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we used a Finviz stock screener to find dividend stocks trading below $15 as of the close of July 31. From the initial list, we narrowed down the selection to companies that pay regular dividends to shareholders and possess strong dividend policies, ensuring consistent future dividends. From the resultant list, we picked 10 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors, using Insider Monkey's Q1 2024 database of 920 hedge funds and their holdings. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

An individual using a laptop to access the fintech platform to manage their finances.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Share Price as of the Close of July 31: $5.58

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is a China-based fintech platform that offers a wide range of related services, including credit risk assessment, loan transactions, and fraud detection. The company benefits a lot from a continuous increase in its registered users in both Chinese and international markets. In the first quarter of 2024, the company declared a significant 49.7% growth in its registered users in international markets to 26.8 million. The company’s international markets continued to show strong growth, with transaction volume hitting RMB2.21 billion ($305.06 million), a 40.8% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the outstanding loan balance grew to RMB1.27 billion ($175.3 million), marking a 33.7% year-over-year rise. These figures highlight the company’s success in seizing opportunities across different countries.

As part of its dedication to delivering ongoing value to shareholders, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) invested $27.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to buy back shares on the secondary market. Since 2018, the company has returned a total of $632.2 million to shareholders through its capital return program, reflecting its sustained and reliable commitment to shareholder value. Since the start of 2024, the stock is up by over 11%.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), one of the best dividend stocks on our list, declared a 10.2% hike in its annual dividend to $0.237 per share. This was the company's fourth consecutive year of dividend growth. The stock offers a dividend yield of 4.42%, as of August 1.

As of the end of Q1 2024, 11 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), up from 10 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is over $28 million.

