Finland hit by fibre-optic cable outage

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -GlobalConnect is working to repair a broken fibre-optic cable on land in Finland, the digital infrastructure and data communication provider said on Tuesday.

Two separate cuts to the cable caused a major outage in Finland, GlobalConnect said on its web site, adding that no sea cables were affected.

This disruption follows recent breaches of two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, which have raised suspicions of potential sabotage.

The incidents occurred on Monday afternoon local time, and repair work has since been underway, GlobalConnect said.

One of the two breaches had been repaired by Tuesday morning while the company was still working to fix the second, it said.

"Major outage in Finland caused by separate incidents in our network, no sea cables are affected," GlobalConnect said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)