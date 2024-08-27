Finding the right capital allocation program: A trader's guide

Finding a broker or a trading platform that genuinely understands and supports its traders can be transformative and can further enhance the hard work that a trader invests. A serious trader does not focus on superficial incentives; rather, they seek a well-structured program – one that invests in the trader’s growth and is trader-centric and transparent. Unfortunately, many traditional brokers have yet to recognize this need.

This gap in understanding opened the door for new-age capital allocation programs; ones which follow a more holistic approach and are committed to providing the support that traders need.

Pitfalls of the traditional prop trading model

In recent months, the prop trading industry has been swallowed by an abyss of chaos, resulting in firm after firm suspending their operations and sparking debates about the flaws in traditional models. Considering these recent challenges, it is crucial to explore how the industry and some brokers have refined the traditional models to ones that better serve both traders and brokers.

Axi Select: A program that gives traders more than an edge

In summary, gone are the days of the traditional prop trading-style models that traders used to sign up for. Ambitious traders should consider models that are transparent and give traders a fair and realistic opportunity to succeed. One such program is Axi Select, the unique, revolutionary capital allocation program by Axi.

What’s different with Axi Select?

Founded in 2007, Axi brings a wealth of industry experience. Per the broker, Axi Select is the first funded trader program that provides traders with a fair and realistic opportunity to progress into professional trading.

The program, primarily a trader-centric program, is designed to offer ambitious traders a structured pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits. Unlike traditional norms, traders also have the advantage to join the program with zero registration fees and zero monthly charges*, thus eliminating the financial barrier to entry that often deters talented individuals.

The broker prioritizes creating an all-inclusive trading environment where traders can thrive and excel. For instance, unlike the prop trading-style models who would use demo accounts, Axi Select uses a Standard or a Pro live account. As a result, traders receive consistent and professional trading experience with the same internal controls as Axi’s regular trading accounts. Another advantage of Axi Select is that clients can trade with unrestrictive trading conditions, be it news events, no high watermark levels, or holding positions over the weekend. Furthermore, the platform provides a suite of tools to help traders trade their edge; it provides a dashboard with analytics and a leaderboard, an Edge score for performance evaluation, live and educational content, and an exclusive trading room where they can connect with other professional traders.

Axi Select’s success stories

Since its launch, over 15 thousand traders have joined Axi Select, and now, several traders are sharing their success stories through Axi’s new podcast series, Axi Select Talks. Gerald, software engineer and Axi Select trader, is one of the three traders to have reached the Pro stage of the program and is making steady advancement towards the $1,000,000 capital funding.

“First of all, you don’t have to pay a subscription fee, just a minimum deposit. And they really give you the chance to earn money… They have a few clear rules that make sense for both parties, and not just for the broker,” says Gerard.

With so many prop trading firms ceasing their operations, Axi Select seems to be a promising choice for those ambitious traders interested in forging long-term professional trading careers.

*Standard trading fees apply.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

