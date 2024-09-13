Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) Stock Up Recently?

PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 52% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PBA Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PBA Holdings Bhd is:

9.4% = RM94m ÷ RM1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PBA Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

On the face of it, PBA Holdings Bhd's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, we may spare it some thought. Looking at PBA Holdings Bhd's exceptional 49% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared PBA Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.4%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PBA Holdings Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PBA Holdings Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PBA Holdings Bhd's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, PBA Holdings Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like PBA Holdings Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for PBA Holdings Bhd by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

