Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Nufarm Limited's (ASX:NUF) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Nufarm's (ASX:NUF) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Nufarm's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nufarm is:

4.8% = AU$111m ÷ AU$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Nufarm's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Nufarm's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.3%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at Nufarm's exceptional 47% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Nufarm's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

ASX:NUF Past Earnings Growth January 19th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Nufarm is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Nufarm Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Nufarm is 32%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 68%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Nufarm is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Nufarm has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 29% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Nufarm is predicted to rise to 7.7% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Nufarm has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

