Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving 4Sight Holdings Limited's (JSE:4SI) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that 4Sight Holdings' (JSE:4SI) stock increased significantly by 100% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on 4Sight Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 4Sight Holdings is:

9.2% = R29m ÷ R310m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of 4Sight Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

It is quite clear that 4Sight Holdings' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 25%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, 4Sight Holdings saw an exceptional 67% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that 4Sight Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if 4Sight Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is 4Sight Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for 4Sight Holdings is 45%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 55%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like 4Sight Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that 4Sight Holdings has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for 4Sight Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

