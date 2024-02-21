Plan for it: 5 financial planning tips you should know

Photo via Getty Images (rparobe via Getty Images)

Whether you’re a meticulous planner or prefer to go with the flow, having a concrete roadmap in place for your financial future will make you more confident about where you're headed and get you there in less time with less stress—regardless of where you’re starting from. The first step is a sound, easy-to-understand and actionable financial plan put together with the help of an expert financial advisor.

In partnership with ATB Wealth, we’ve put together a few handy tips to help you get on track towards achieving your financial goals, whatever those goals may be.

1. Aim to balance short-term desires with long-term goals

Contrary to popular belief, preparing for the future and living in the moment don’t need to be mutually exclusive. A well-crafted financial plan should be able to accommodate both—as well as medium-term goals—such as saving for a new car, a dream vacation, or a down payment on your first house (or your next one). A strong financial plan built with the expertise of a financial advisor doesn’t just look at 30 years from now or 30 days from now. It involves planning for both known and unknown expenses in each of these windows—and everything in between.

2. Set clear goals—and benchmarks for achieving them

Having clear, well-thought-out financial goals makes them easier to achieve. For example: “save more money” is a fine objective, but it’s too vague to be a useful goal. “Save money for our dream vacation to Hawaii next year,” on the other hand, is far more enticing—not to mention achievable—and can be paired with clear benchmarks for you to easily monitor your progress as you work to build up your vacation fund. Setting clear priorities with your financial advisor can help you determine the right saving strategies and investment vehicles to achieve these goals.

3. Seek out a financial advisor you can trust to help you create your financial roadmap

Navigating the seemingly complex world of financial planning can be daunting. This is where working with a knowledgeable financial advisor, such as those at ATB Wealth, plays a crucial role. ATB Wealth holds the belief that anyone, with any sum to invest, should have access to a clear strategy to improve their financial wellness. In addition to helping you better define your financial goals, a trusted expert can provide you with personalized advice to help you grow your wealth, taking into account your unique financial situation, specific goals and risk tolerance.

4. Embrace flexibility and be prepared to change

Life is unpredictable, and your financial plan should be flexible enough to roll with and adapt to changes. A good financial plan should flex to accommodate everything from unforeseen challenges to evolving financial goals. Having regular check-ins with a trusted advisor can help ensure you are ready to pivot—whether you encounter something unexpected like a job loss, or want the freedom to explore a new hobby—without losing sight of your future objectives.

5. Don’t just plan for your financial future, be an active participant

Financial planning is a dynamic, ongoing process; it’s all about creating a roadmap that aligns with your personal goals and evolves with your life's journey, helping you make informed decisions today that pave the way for a financially secure tomorrow. Staying informed, flexible and proactive, paired with expert advice from an ATB Wealth advisor, can help you navigate this journey with increased confidence and plan for your future—whatever it may hold.

No matter what you’re planning for or where you are in your financial journey, find out how the trusted experts at ATB Wealth can help you Plan For It.

