Financial Experts: Always Buy These 6 Things Right Before the Super Bowl

Football’s biggest game of the year is almost here, and millions will soon be digging in for Super Bowl watch parties — both small and large — to celebrate. In anticipation of the event, many people will be purchasing items, ranging from snacks and drinks to fan gear and electronics.

In the world of consumerism, timing is everything, and the Super Bowl presents a unique window of opportunity for savvy shoppers, according to Max Avery, financial analyst with Syndicately. Here, experts explain why you should buy these six things right before the Super Bowl.

Score Big on Electronics

Before the game-day frenzy hits, consider investing in electronics. According to Avery, “Retailers often unleash impressive discounts on TVs, sound systems, and home entertainment setups in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Snatching up these gadgets now ensures you enjoy the immersive experience without breaking the bank.”

Culinary Gadgets

Avery added, “Super Bowl Sunday is practically a national food holiday, and smart shoppers capitalize on it. Look for deals on kitchen appliances and culinary gadgets — air fryers, grills, and even quality cookware.”

Game Day Snacks

Grocery stores and big-box retailers alike are offering up deals on classic game-day favorites this week, from dips and wings to chips and platters of sliders and veggies, according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “Whether you want to stock these items in your pantry for your own sake or you need them for a game day lineup, it’s a good time to stock up on these kinds of goodies.”

Consider buying frozen or sealed snacks, as they have much longer shelf lives than the platters or cooked items on sale from the deli. “Just make sure you have the room to store your haul,” she said.

If a barbecue or home-cooked meal is part of your Super Bowl tradition, secure your grilling supplies and ingredients early. Taylor Kovar, CFP, CEO and founder of Kovar Wealth Management, advised. “While sales on these items might be less common, early purchasing ensures you won’t be left without essentials like charcoal or propane.”

Fan Gear: Jerseys and Memorabilia

“True sports enthusiasts understand the thrill of donning their team’s colors during the Super Bowl,” Avery said. “However, waiting until game day might lead to depleted stocks and inflated prices.”

Try to secure your fan gear in advance, capitalizing on pre-game sales and avoiding the post-game rush where prices can skyrocket.

Streaming Apps

Ensure your viewing setup is ready by subscribing to any necessary streaming services or cable packages ahead of time, said Kovar. “This not only allows you to take advantage of any available deals or trials but also avoids technical issues that could arise from last-minute setups.”

Tables and Chairs

If you’ll be hosting a big group you might need more seating. Kovar said, “If you need additional chairs or tables, consider renting or purchasing them ahead of time. Waiting until the last minute could leave you scrambling, as many others will have the same idea.”

What you don’t want to do is find yourself caught up in a swell of pre-game shopping madness, so shop before the Super Bowl, but not too close, or you may miss out.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Financial Experts: Always Buy These 6 Things Right Before the Super Bowl