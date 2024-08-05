Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy: 12 One-Minute Tasks You Can Do Today To Help Your Finances

Delmaine Donson / iStock.com

Nobody should obsess over their finances 24/7, but it’s a good idea to review them regularly to make sure you’re on top of everything. This can be as simple as checking your bills to see what’s due or updating your monthly budget.

You don’t need to devote a huge amount of time to it, either. As a recent post from self-proclaimed “financial activist” Dasha Kennedy noted, there are many tasks you can do that take a minute or less but can have a positive impact on your finances.

Kennedy has gained renown as an influencer and blogger through her platform, “The Broke Black Girl,” as well as other sites. According to her blog post on the National Debt Relief site, Kennedy aims to “champion financial empowerment” for Black women and other marginalized communities. She boasts about 324,000 Instagram followers.

Kennedy is part of a larger trend in which many young people are getting financial advice from social media rather than going the traditional route of hiring a professional financial advisor. Nearly 80% of millennials and Gen Zers have gotten financial advice from social media, according to a 2023 study commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company Prolific.

Many financial influencers on social media touch on the basics of personal finance — such as reviewing your accounts, budget and expenses — rather than delve into more sophisticated topics such as how to pick stocks, plan taxes or negotiate large purchases. Still, 76% of millennials and Gen Zers believe the financial content they see on social media has made discussions about money less taboo, and 62% feel empowered by it, the Forbes Advisor study revealed.

Marginalized communities in particular benefit from the advice. Seventy-two percent of Black respondents to the Forbes Advisor study believe their race would have historically been a barrier to obtaining financial advice, and 65% believe the same about gender. Fifty-sevent percent of those who earn less than $35,000 said their economic status would’ve been a barrier.

An example of this advice was a recent Instagram post by Kennedy in which she outlined these 12 one-minute tasks you can do today to improve your finances:

Review your mobile banking app Review your credit monitoring app Check your account balance Review recent transactions Schedule an upcoming payment Cancel an unused subscription Review and update your passwords Transfer money to your savings account Read a short financial blog or tip Set a spending limit for the day Review your financial apps for security settings Write down one financial affirmation

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy: 12 One-Minute Tasks You Can Do Today To Help Your Finances