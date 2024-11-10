Finance of America Companies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net income: US$84.2m (up from US$172.5m loss in 3Q 2023).

EPS: US$8.48 (up from US$19.66 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Finance of America Companies Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates significantly. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 24% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Diversified Financial industry in the US are expected to grow by 4.0%.

Performance of the American Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 30% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Finance of America Companies (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

