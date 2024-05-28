Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.075

Fima Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FIMACOR) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.075 per share on 2nd of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Fima Corporation Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 81% of cash flows. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 19.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 187%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.14 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.125. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.1% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Fima Corporation Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 19% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Fima Corporation Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fima Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

