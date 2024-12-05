Film studio proposal in the spotlight as UK PM Starmer plots planning overhaul

By Alistair Smout

MARLOW, England (Reuters) - A dispute over proposals for a film studio on a plot of grassland west of London could become a test case for Britain's Labour government and its plans to get the country building again to drive economic growth.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to "bulldoze through restrictive planning laws" that investors blame for making it difficult and costly to build in Britain.

His government has also identified British film and TV production - which rivals Hollywood in capacity and has made blockbusters like "Barbie", the Harry Potter series and "Deadpool & Wolverine" - as a sector that deserves support.

He is expected to reference it in a speech outlining his priorities for government on Thursday.

But any government intervention in local planning decisions to get things built, such as the proposed studio 30 miles from London, risks angering voters who might feel the biggest impact from such projects.

"Undoubtedly the current planning system is not fit for purpose," said Anna Crabtree, a parish councillor for the picturesque village of Little Marlow.

"But I think the national government ignores local policies, local plans and local people at their peril."

Marlow Film Studios, which lists directors James Cameron, Sam Mendes and Paul Greengrass among supporters, wants to build 470,000 square feet of soundstages across 56 acres on a disused landfill site next to a busy road.

But the project - which backers say would directly create around 2,000 jobs once operational - has run into opposition because of the plot's location between the pretty market town of Marlow, on the banks of the River Thames, and Little Marlow.

The local council rejected the proposal earlier this year, in part because the area is formally classed as "green belt" land, a designation intended to limit development and prevent urban sprawl. Locals had envisaged it as a country park instead.

But the government elected in July has intervened in the appeal process that will give a final say, with culture minister Lisa Nandy saying much-needed economic growth would be "front of mind" when weighing the proposal.

The appeal will proceed to a planning inquiry before the government makes a final determination, expected next year.

GREEN OR GREY BELT

Labour, in trying to ease national planning restrictions, has proposed the notion of "grey belt" land. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who has responsibility for planning, said in April that "much of the green belt isn't green rolling hills, but poor-quality scrub land" which should not be off-limits to developers.

