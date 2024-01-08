When can you file taxes this year? Here's when the 2024 tax season opens.

The holidays are over, your debt balance is huge and you may be wondering how soon you can get your tax refund and put a dent in that debt. Wonder no more. The IRS said Monday it will begin accepting tax returns on January 29

If you file your taxes electronically that day and there are no issues, the IRS says it can usually issue a refund within 21 days or less as long as you didn't claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). By law, those refunds can't be issued before mid-February. The IRS expects most EITC/Additional CTC-related refunds to be available in taxpayer bank accounts by direct deposit or on debit cards by February 27, possibly earlier, if taxpayers chose direct deposit and there are no problems with the tax return.

The final deadline for most people to file taxes is April 15.

How can I ensure my taxes are filed on the first day?

As long as you've received all your tax documents, you can complete the forms now and have them ready to send electronically on January 29.

Most software companies accept electronic submissions and then hold them until the IRS is ready to begin processing later this month.

If you use a tax preparer, they also can complete your return ahead of opening day and queue it up to the IRS. As soon as the agency opens for business that day, your return will automatically get filed.

IRS Free File will be available on IRS.gov starting Jan. 12 ahead of the filing season opening. The IRS Direct File pilot will be rolled out in phases as final testing is completed and is expected to be widely available in mid-March to eligible taxpayers in the participating states.

No need to wonder. Here are answers: Tax season can be terrifying. Here's everything to know before filing your taxes in 2024.

What if I file by paper and mail?

If you file by paper and are due a refund, you'll have to wait longer for your check. Not only do you have to wait for the postal system to deliver your paper return, but processing your return will take longer. An IRS employee will have to open the mail and enter your information to get processed.

Story continues

"It could take four weeks or more to process your return," the IRS said.

The IRS expects more than 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

Can I check to see if my refund has been issued?

Yes, go to Where's My Refund? on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go mobile app to see the latest information on your tax return and refund. You can also get information on your tax year 2022 or 2021 refunds.

You can begin checking

24 hours after e-filing a tax year 2023 return

3 or 4 days after e-filing a tax year 2021 or 2022 return

4 weeks after mailing a paper return

Data are updated once per day, usually at night. So, there's no need to check more often, the IRS says.

What are the key 2024 filing season dates?

January 12: IRS Free File opens.

January 16: Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments.

January 26: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

January 29: Filing season start date for individual tax returns.

April 15: Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation.

April 17: Due date for Maine and Massachusetts.

October 15: Due date for extension filers.

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First day to file taxes in 2024: What to know about when you can file