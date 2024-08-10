FIH group Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.16 (vs UK£0.25 in FY 2023)

FIH group (LON:FIH) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£52.5m (flat on FY 2023).

Net income: UK£1.97m (down 37% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 3.7% (down from 5.9% in FY 2023).

EPS: UK£0.16 (down from UK£0.25 in FY 2023).

FIH group shares are up 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

