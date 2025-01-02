Fights over inheritance are rife – here’s how to bulletproof your will

How to write a will to prevent inheritance disputes

From the taxman to ex-partners and wayward grandchildren, plenty of people may be gunning for your wealth once you pass away.

Whether you have specific plans for your possessions, or you simply want to stop certain people – such as a child’s ex-spouse – from staking a claim, you can set out how you want your hard-earned money and assets to be distributed to your loved ones by writing a will.

But inheritance disputes can still arise – and they’re getting more common. More than 10,000 wills were challenged in 2023, the highest number in nearly a decade, according to a Freedom of Information request.

You can’t stop people complaining, but Telegraph Money explains the ways to make sure the document is as bulletproof as possible.

Ward off inheritance tax

When you die, HMRC will want to know the value of your assets, minus any liabilities – known as your estate, for inheritance tax purposes.

There is a tax-free allowance for the first £325,000 of your wealth, known as the nil-rate band. There’s also the property nil-rate band, which can add up to £175,000 to your tax-free total – this is for passing your main residence to a direct descendant (such as a child, stepchild or grandchild), as long as the total estate value is below £2m.

If your home is worth £2m or more, the exemption for your property reduces by £1 for every £2 above this threshold.

Anything above these allowances will incur inheritance tax at 40pc, but certain clauses in your will can reduce the inheritance tax bill, or avoid it altogether.

For instance, if you explicitly state that your assets are to be left to your surviving spouse or civil partner, there will be no inheritance tax to pay – and no limit on the size of estate you can transfer.

If you were to die without a will, intestacy rules would come into play. On estates worth up to £270,000, your spouse or civil partner would automatically get all of the estate, but if it’s worth more then it will be split equally between them and your children. Money that isn’t inherited by your spouse could therefore trigger a tax bill.

Similarly, if your will states that you want to donate 10pc of your net estate to charity, the IHT rate will be reduced to 36pc, meaning the taxman would take a smaller cut of your estate.

Without making this clear in a will, your family could end up with a large tax charge on your estate, taking a huge chunk out of the inheritance you planned to leave them.

Protect your partner

If you are part of the many couples deciding against marriage or civil partnership, your will plays an even more important role if you want to make sure your partner is provided for when you die.

