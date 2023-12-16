Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.35

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will pay a dividend of $0.35 on the 16th of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which is above the industry average.

Fifth Third Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Fifth Third Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Fifth Third Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 38%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.3% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 48% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Fifth Third Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 2.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like Fifth Third Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Fifth Third Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fifth Third Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Fifth Third Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

