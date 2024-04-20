Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Growth and ...

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.70, or $0.76 excluding specific charges.

Net Interest Income (NII): $1.4 billion, consistent with expectations.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved by 1 basis point sequentially.

Deposit Growth: Period-end deposits grew compared to the prior quarter.

Loan Growth: End-of-period loan balances down 1% sequentially; solid middle market loan growth noted.

Fee Income: Treasury Management and Wealth and Asset Management were key contributors.

Expense Control: Adjusted expenses declined 1% year-over-year.

Credit Performance: Stable with 0 net charge-offs in commercial real estate.

Consumer Household Growth: Annualized growth of 3%, with 7% in Southeast markets.

Branch Expansion: Over 100 new branches built in the Southeast since 2018.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain how Fifth Third managed to keep interest-bearing deposit costs so low compared to the industry average? A: Bryan D. Preston, Executive VP & CFO of Fifth Third Bancorp, highlighted that the bank's strategy involved aggressive deposit growth early last year, focusing on long-term stability and returns. This approach allowed the bank to manage interest expenses efficiently across different markets, helping to maintain lower overall costs despite industry trends.

Q: How is Fifth Third achieving growth in the Southeast, and what role do competitive deposit rates play in this? A: Timothy N. Spence, CEO, President & Chairman of the Board, explained that growth in the Southeast is primarily driven by household growth, particularly through momentum banking relationships which are predominantly noninterest-bearing. The bank leverages its expanded presence to attract deposits without significantly increasing rates, focusing instead on building relationships and introducing fee-based services.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in non-demand loan growth, particularly in the middle market? A: Timothy N. Spence noted that growth is expected mainly through market share gains, with investments in regions like the Midwest and Southeast beginning to yield benefits due to federal stimulus programs. The focus is on industries such as aerospace, defense, and transportation, where pipelines are strengthening.

Q: What is the outlook for reserve builds or releases in relation to loan growth and economic forecasts? A: Bryan D. Preston mentioned that reserve movements are contingent on economic outlook changes and loan balance fluctuations. For the upcoming quarters, stability in loans is expected, with potential modest reserve builds driven by loan mix changes and growth in the latter half of the year.

Q: How does Fifth Third view the economic outlook and its impact on the bank's strategy, especially regarding capital allocation and share buybacks? A: Timothy N. Spence expressed a cautious economic outlook, emphasizing the importance of maintaining liquidity, neutrality, and diversification. The bank plans to continue share buybacks in the second half of the year, supported by strong capital generation and stable returns.

Q: What are the strategies for managing deposit competition, especially against larger banks in key markets? A: Bryan D. Preston discussed the potential for increased deposit competition as market liquidity stabilizes. The bank's strategy focuses on maintaining profitability and managing deposit costs effectively, anticipating moderate competition unless there are significant shifts in the economic landscape.

