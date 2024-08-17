Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.211

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of September to A$0.211. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Fiducian Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Earnings per share could rise by 7.7% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 85% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Fiducian Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was A$0.072, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.303. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Fiducian Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Fiducian Group has been growing its earnings per share at 7.7% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Fiducian Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Fiducian Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Fiducian Group management tenure, salary, and performance. Is Fiducian Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.