Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,259.47
    +312.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,180.74
    +52.95 (+1.03%)
     

  • DOW

    38,852.27
    +176.59 (+0.46%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7309
    -0.0012 (-0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.52
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,106.63
    -748.98 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.83
    +2.71 (+0.20%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,327.40
    -3.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,060.67
    +24.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4890
    -0.0110 (-0.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,194.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,300.40
    +86.91 (+1.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,835.10
    +599.03 (+1.57%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6787
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: ...

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) reported a strong start to 2024, outperforming financial commitments with broad-based outperformance across revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

  • The company has raised its EPS outlook for 2024, reflecting a sustainable lower tax rate and a higher EMI contribution from its Worldpay stake.

  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) experienced solid new sales momentum, particularly in digital banking, payments, and risk compliance solutions, expecting this trend to continue.

  • The company has increased its share repurchase target for 2024 by $500 million, planning to repurchase a total of $4 billion in shares, demonstrating strong capital return to shareholders.

  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) has successfully managed cash and tax initiatives, allowing significant financial flexibility and improved full-year EPS outlook.

Negative Points

  • Despite overall positive performance, the company's free cash flow was negatively impacted by temporary factors including delayed tax payments and timing of TSA reimbursements, resulting in a lower free cash flow conversion rate of 18% for the quarter.

  • Professional services revenue within the Banking segment declined by 14%, reflecting a challenging year-over-year comparison.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin in the Capital Markets segment contracted by 80 basis points during the quarter, primarily due to less favorable revenue mix.

  • The company noted that backlog data will no longer be focused on during earnings presentations, which could reduce transparency regarding future revenue expectations from existing contracts.

  • While Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) is confident in achieving its full-year cash conversion target, the first quarter's performance was impacted by several temporary items amounting to $195 million.

Q & A Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Can you provide an update on FIS's performance in the first quarter of 2024? A: (Stephanie L. Ferris - CEO, President & Director) FIS has had a strong start to 2024, outperforming financial commitments with broad-based outperformance across revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS. The company is also raising its EPS outlook due to a sustainable lower tax rate and higher EMI contribution from its Worldpay stake.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the adjusted EBITDA margin expansion? A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to cost optimization initiatives that boosted margins, especially in the Banking segment.

Q: How is FIS managing its capital allocation in 2024? A: (Stephanie L. Ferris - CEO, President & Director) FIS is increasing its share repurchase target by $500 million to a total of $4 billion for the year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in the first quarter, including $1.4 billion through repurchases.

Q: What is the outlook for FIS's revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024? A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) FIS is reiterating its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, expecting continued strong performance based on first-quarter results. However, the full-year adjusted EPS outlook has been raised by $0.22 to reflect improved tax and interest expense management.

Q: Can you discuss the performance of the Banking and Capital Markets segments in the first quarter? A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) In the Banking segment, adjusted revenue growth accelerated to 2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 350 basis points. The Capital Markets segment saw a 6% adjusted revenue growth, driven by strong recurring revenue growth.

Q: What are the expectations for the second quarter and the remainder of 2024? A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) For the second quarter, FIS projects adjusted revenue growth of 3% to 4%, with Banking Solutions at 2% to 2.5% and Capital Markets at 7% to 8%. The company expects continued favorable trends and is confident in its full-year outlook, including a raised EPS forecast.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.