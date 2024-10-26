FIBRA Macquarie (DBMBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong NOI and NAV Growth Amid Market ...

Revenue Growth: Up 6.0% year over year.

Net Operating Income (NOI): $48.7 million, an 8.6% increase compared to the prior year.

Lease Gross Leasable Area (GLA): Total leasing activity of 1.9 million square feet, including 700,000 square feet of new leases.

Retention Rate: 83% retention rate on renewal leases.

Lease Renewal Spreads: Achieved a 16.9% increase on commercially negotiated contracts.

Retail Portfolio Occupancy: Increased to 93%.

Retail Portfolio NOI Growth: 7.9% year over year increase.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): MXN527 million, up 13.2% from the prior year.

Net Asset Value (NAV): MXN51.9 per certificate, an 8% sequential increase.

Real Estate Net Loan-to-Value (LTV): 33% as of September 30.

Net Debt to EBITDA: 5.2 times.

Weighted Average Cost of Debt: 5.6% with no scheduled maturities until 2026.

Available Liquidity: More than $400 million.

Full Year AFFO Guidance: Increased to a range of MXN2.6 to MXN2.63 per certificate.

Full Year Cash Distributions: Anticipated at MXN2.10 per certificate.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

FIBRA Macquarie (DBMBF) reported record NOI and NAV in US dollar terms, highlighting strong financial performance.

Revenue increased by 6.0% year over year, contributing to a 6.8% rise in NOI, showcasing sustained earnings momentum.

The company upgraded its full-year outlook due to robust year-to-date performance, indicating confidence in future growth.

The industrial development program is a cornerstone of value creation, with projects delivering within or above the target NOI yield range of 9% to 11%.

The retail portfolio showed positive momentum with occupancy increasing to 93% and rental rates up 5.4% annually, resulting in a 7.9% NOI increase year over year.

Negative Points

Challenges related to energy and infrastructure availability in the Mexico industrial real estate sector are limiting new supply.

There was a slight drop in occupancy sequentially, attributed to a wait-and-see mode due to the political cycle.

Higher interest expenses and nonrecurring transaction costs partly offset the growth in AFFO.

The northern markets, such as Juarez and Tijuana, are experiencing some softness, with market occupancy levels below the company's average.

The underwriting range for new development opportunities is closer to the lower end of the 9% to 11% target, indicating potential pressure on future returns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on how commercial discussions with clients are evolving, especially given the minor decline in occupancy? Are clients postponing deals due to concerns about the Mexican environment or US elections? Also, do you see potential for similar development success in other regions within your land bank? A: We observed a slight drop in occupancy, attributed to a wait-and-see approach due to the political cycle. We expect a pickup post-elections. Existing customers show strong retention, and we see interesting new leasing opportunities. In terms of development, while returns have exceeded targets, future projects, especially in higher land cost areas like Mexico City, may yield closer to 9% rather than 11%. We have a healthy pipeline to add to our buildable GLA.

