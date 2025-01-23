FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FGV Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = RM678m ÷ (RM18b - RM4.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, FGV Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.3%.

KLSE:FGV Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2025

In the above chart we have measured FGV Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for FGV Holdings Berhad .

So How Is FGV Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

FGV Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 26% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On FGV Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, FGV Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

FGV Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FGV Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

